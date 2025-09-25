From 4% To 20%: Women's Enrolment Goes Up Fourfold In AI, Machine Learning Courses In 2025
Women's enrolment in technical education has gone up by 17% in 2025 from 4% in 2022, with the most prominent uptick observed in deep-tech fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), prompt engineering, cybersecurity, robotics, and data science, according to a report released on Thursday.
This trend was most prominent in AI and Machine Learning (ML) programs, where women's participation went up fourfold in a single year from 5% in 2024 to 20% in 2025, reported College Vidya, a UGC education platform.
The report is based on 17,685 enrollments done on the College Vidya platform from January 2025 to August 2025.
"Today, one in every five students in AI and ML Master's programs is a woman, compared to only one in 20 last year. The overall demand for AI programs has skyrocketed by 500% in the past two years, and women are emerging as key contributors to this wave of growth," the report said.
A quarter of MCA Cybersecurity students are women and 15% of doctoral candidates in Generative AI are also women. Up to 70% of women candidates who enrolled in these courses were from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
"These numbers capture how cultural attitudes, online learning models, and industry role models are opening pathways for women in areas that will define India's technological future," Rohit Gupta, chief executive officer at College Vidya, said.
(With PTI Inputs)