From 4% To 20%: Women's Enrolment Goes Up Fourfold In AI, Machine Learning Courses In 2025

The report is based on 17,685 enrollments done on the College Vidya platform from January 2025 to August 2025.

"Today, one in every five students in AI and ML Master's programs is a woman, compared to only one in 20 last year. The overall demand for AI programs has skyrocketed by 500% in the past two years, and women are emerging as key contributors to this wave of growth," the report said.

A quarter of MCA Cybersecurity students are women and 15% of doctoral candidates in Generative AI are also women. Up to 70% of women candidates who enrolled in these courses were from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.