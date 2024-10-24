Freshworks Launches AI Agent To Autonomously Resolve Customer, Employee Requests
Organisations can deploy the AI agent without needing to code or train models.
Freshworks Inc., a provider of artificial intelligence service software, has announced Freddy AI Agent to improve customer and employee experiences. The agent can be deployed without code or consultants, and has helped users in customer support and IT autonomously resolve service requests.
According to Freshworks, the agent learns from existing documents and websites. By pointing it to websites and other learning materials, the agent will crawl through the resources and learn on its own. It is fully autonomous and can support conversational assistance across multiple channels.
The agent personalises and contextualises conversations in multiple languages across multiple channels. It has privacy controls to meet security and compliance standards, helping increase trust and security, Freshworks said.
“Most other software require multiple weeks and implementation fees to deploy an AI agent, but we’ve designed Freddy to be deployed without code or consultants in minutes,” said Dennis Woodside, CEO and president at Freshworks.
Mid-sized companies like Bchex, Porsche eBike, Hobbycraft and Live Oak Bank are already using Freddy AI Agent, Freshworks said.
By using the agent for CX, customer support teams can respond to customer queries such as order updates, return policies and basic troubleshooting. The agent also has EX use cases, where teams can deliver personalised, near-real-time support to employees, freeing up time for IT, HR and other internal service teams.
The agent can operate across internal collaboration channels like Microsoft Teams and Slack. Employees can resolve issues such as application access, hardware replacements, medical benefits and leave policies without raising tickets or dealing with long wait times.
The AI agent is platform-agnostic and leverages latest advancements in generative large language models.