Freshworks Launches AI Agent To Autonomously Resolve Customer, Employee Requests

Freshworks Inc., a provider of artificial intelligence service software, has announced Freddy AI Agent to improve customer and employee experiences. The agent can be deployed without code or consultants, and has helped users in customer support and IT autonomously resolve service requests.

According to Freshworks, the agent learns from existing documents and websites. By pointing it to websites and other learning materials, the agent will crawl through the resources and learn on its own. It is fully autonomous and can support conversational assistance across multiple channels.

The agent personalises and contextualises conversations in multiple languages across multiple channels. It has privacy controls to meet security and compliance standards, helping increase trust and security, Freshworks said.

“Most other software require multiple weeks and implementation fees to deploy an AI agent, but we’ve designed Freddy to be deployed without code or consultants in minutes,” said Dennis Woodside, CEO and president at Freshworks.