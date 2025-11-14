Fresh Leak Reveals Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Camera Details
The upcoming Galaxy S26 series is expected to hit the shelves in February 2026.
Samsung is reportedly gearing up for the release of its Galaxy S26 series early next year. The upcoming series is expected to be the successor to this year’s Galaxy S25 lineup. Though the smartphone maker hasn’t officially confirmed the launch, leaks about the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra have been frequently appearing online, revealing expected features and specifications.
The latest leak from a reliable tipster reveals camera details across the range.
In a post on X, tech tipster Yogesh Brar shared expected camera specifications for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series. According to his post, the premium Galaxy S26 Ultra model may feature a quad-camera setup on the rear, including a massive 200 MP main sensor. The other lenses may include a 50 MP ultrawide, a 12 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and another 50 MP periscope telephoto offering up to 5x zoom, the tipster claimed.
Samsung Galaxy S26 / S26 Plus cam— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) November 13, 2025
- 50MP (main) + 12MP (UW) + 12MP (3X Tele)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra cam
- 200MP (main) + 50MP (UW) + 12MP (3X Tele) + 50MP (5X Periscope Tele)
Not too different from last gen models..
Both the standard Galaxy S26 and the larger Galaxy S26+ are expected to share identical camera hardware. Brar suggests both devices could feature a triple-lens system on the back, including a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and a 12 MP telephoto sensor offering up to 3x optical zoom.
These details appear to align with earlier leaks hinting at similar camera setups for the regular Galaxy S26 and the S26+. Both devices are rumoured to feature Samsung’s new ISOCELL S5KGNG primary sensor while keeping the same Sony IMX564 ultrawide lens seen on the back of previous models. They’re also expected to include a Samsung ISOCELL S5K3LD telephoto camera, marking an upgrade from the 10 MP ISOCELL S5K3K1 unit used in the Galaxy S25 and S25+.
Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S26 series towards the end of January next year, with sales likely beginning in early February 2026. At the same time, some reports claim the launch could instead take place on February 25, in San Francisco, as part of the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. As the company has not made any official announcement, these timelines remain unverified and speculative for now.