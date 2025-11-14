Fresh Leak Reveals Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Camera Details

Samsung is reportedly gearing up for the release of its Galaxy S26 series early next year. The upcoming series is expected to be the successor to this year’s Galaxy S25 lineup. Though the smartphone maker hasn’t officially confirmed the launch, leaks about the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra have been frequently appearing online, revealing expected features and specifications.

The latest leak from a reliable tipster reveals camera details across the range.

In a post on X, tech tipster Yogesh Brar shared expected camera specifications for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series. According to his post, the premium Galaxy S26 Ultra model may feature a quad-camera setup on the rear, including a massive 200 MP main sensor. The other lenses may include a 50 MP ultrawide, a 12 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and another 50 MP periscope telephoto offering up to 5x zoom, the tipster claimed.