Free Apple Music On Airtel Prepaid Recharge: Here’s How To Get It

Airtel prepaid customers can check whether they are eligible for the free Apple Music offer by going to their Airtel Thanks app. Users can verify through the app whether this benefit is available for their number. The free Apple Music offer is applicable on all Airtel Thanks app recharges.

A number of Airtel prepaid users have noticed the promotion within the Airtel Thanks app. The promotion indicates up to six months of complimentary Apple Music access for eligible customers. After the free period, the subscription will renew automatically at Rs 119 per month.

Although Airtel has yet to publish a list of eligibility criteria, initial reports imply that the offer isn’t restricted to a particular recharge plan. Even non-unlimited 5G packages have been seen to include this offer.

The Apple Music promotion could serve as a major draw for prepaid users, particularly those who depend on free or ad-supported music streaming. A six-month trial for premium music streaming could not only increase the attractiveness of prepaid plans but also lead to users switching to paid plans once the trial concludes.