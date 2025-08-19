Free Apple Music On Airtel Prepaid Recharge: Here’s How To Get It
Eligible Airtel prepaid users can get up to six months of complimentary Apple Music access.
Airtel is granting free access to Apple Music for its prepaid users in India. The offer, which was exclusive to Airtel’s broadband and postpaid customers, is now being extended to prepaid customers in a bid to broaden its digital service offerings.
The decision follows shortly after Airtel drew attention by offering its customers complimentary access to Perplexity AI Pro, a premium AI app.
Through this offer, the telecom company is expanding its collaboration with Apple to reach a larger audience. The offer will also enable prepaid users to experience Apple Music streaming without any additional charges as part of the limited-time deal.
Airtel Prepaid Apple Music Offer: How To Get
Airtel prepaid customers can check whether they are eligible for the free Apple Music offer by going to their Airtel Thanks app. Users can verify through the app whether this benefit is available for their number. The free Apple Music offer is applicable on all Airtel Thanks app recharges.
A number of Airtel prepaid users have noticed the promotion within the Airtel Thanks app. The promotion indicates up to six months of complimentary Apple Music access for eligible customers. After the free period, the subscription will renew automatically at Rs 119 per month.
Although Airtel has yet to publish a list of eligibility criteria, initial reports imply that the offer isn’t restricted to a particular recharge plan. Even non-unlimited 5G packages have been seen to include this offer.
The Apple Music promotion could serve as a major draw for prepaid users, particularly those who depend on free or ad-supported music streaming. A six-month trial for premium music streaming could not only increase the attractiveness of prepaid plans but also lead to users switching to paid plans once the trial concludes.