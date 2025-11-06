Free Apple Music Now Available In India With Tata Play For Up To Four Months

Tata Play is broadening its offerings through a collaboration designed to offer better benefits to its users. In partnership with Apple Music, the company is providing an exclusive offer to its subscribers that grants them easy access to the renowned streaming platform across all its services.

As part of the collaboration, Tata Play is granting users temporary free entry to the Apple Music streaming service before switching to the standard Rs 119 monthly fee. The promotion spans all Tata Play ecosystems, including the Binge platform, Mobile app, and Fiber services.

First-time Apple Music subscribers get a free four-month subscription, whereas eligible previous users can claim a three-month trial at no charge. It’s open to every Tata Play customer, from DTH and OTT to broadband users, allowing them to enjoy Apple Music without additional fees during the promotional period.

The offer enables customers to dive into Apple Music’s extensive library of tracks and handpicked playlists. Tata Play’s objective is to provide a more seamless and varied entertainment ecosystem for its expanding audience. The tie-up aims at helping Tata Play add greater value for customers by expanding its entertainment scope from TV and internet to include music streaming.

Subscribers can claim the promotional offer by redeeming a promo code via their Tata Play profile. Once the free period concludes, it will convert to a standard Apple Music subscription at the usual Rs 119 monthly fee.