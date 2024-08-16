Fractal Analytics Launches Multimodal Health Assistant Vaidya.ai

Fractal Analytics Inc., a provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions, has launched vaidya.ai, a healthcare AI platform designed to provide healthcare assistance to individuals.

According to Fractal, the vaidya.ai model has been trained on a dataset comprising over 850,000 images and text entries, collected through open-source, data annotation, data collection and synthetic datasets, among others. This training includes multiple vision language models and large language models, including one with over 30 billion parameters, to deliver reliable responses to users.

"The Fractal AI research team is dedicated to unlocking solutions to complex challenges and creating a meaningful impact for the world. Our goal with vaidya.ai is to enhance people's access by providing timely, reliable healthcare information," Srikanth Velamakanni, co-founder, group chief executive and vice chairman, Fractal, said.

Vaidya.ai allows users to interact with the model through text and images. It can interpret health reports, answer queries in multiple languages, and provide context-specific information. For instance, users can upload health reports and receive summaries in English, Hindi and other Indian languages.

"Vaidya.ai is designed to augment healthcare information and doesn't intend to replace medical advice from medical professionals. While it offers valuable insights and information, it always encourages users to consult healthcare professionals for medical advice," Suraj Amonkar, chief AI research and platforms officer at Fractal, said.

Fractal plans to expand vaidya.ai's capabilities further, with future updates including more specialised medical models and enhanced multimodal functionalities.

