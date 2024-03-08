Foxconn To Shed Light On China’s Tech Manufacturing Sector As iPhone Headwinds Mount

Wednesday: Foxconn Industrial’s (601138 CH) full-year earnings probably increased 16%, estimates show. Smartphone component sales may improve thanks to channel inventory normalization and handset demand reaching a bottom, which could be offset by weak corporate spending and networking equipment sales, BI said. High-end AI servers’ increasing share of the product mix may lift the profitability of server assembly. Watch for any announcement on the replacement for Chief Financial Officer Guo Junhong after the company announced he was dismissed March 5.