Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Dies Following Two-Year Battle With Cancer

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki died early Saturday after a two-year battle with cancer, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said on X.

“She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it’s hard to imagine the world without her. She was an incredible person, leader and friend who had a tremendous impact on the world and I’m one of countless Googlers who is better for knowing her….RIP Susan," Pichai posted.

Wojcicki was the CEO of YouTube from 2014 to February 2023, when she stepped down from her role to start a "new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects."

Wojcicki had been a part of Google since 1999, and was part of the original team established by Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

She has also headed marketing for Google, co-created Google Image Search, led Google’s first Video and Book search, as well as early parts of AdSense’s creation, worked on the YouTube and DoubleClick acquisitions, served as SVP of Ads, and served as the CEO of YouTube before handing over to Neal Mohan.

Over her nine years at YouTube, Wojcicki built and maintained it as the world's largest video streaming platform, while launching offerings like Premium and Originals.