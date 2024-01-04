Former Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani Joins UpGrad's Board

Former Tech Mahindra Chief Executive Officer CP Gurnani has joined UpGrad's board of directors as an independent non-executive director, effective January 2024.

Gurnani will prioritise the global expansion of the startup and work to transform it into a "highly export-oriented product, tapping into opportunities in B2B and B2C markets", according to a press statement.

Prior to this, Gurnani served as Tech Mahindra’s chief executive officer and managing director for 19 years. He retired from his post last month and served on the board of Mahindra & Mahindra for over three decades.

"There’s a very strong demand coming out of global economies for constant learning, and the pedagogy we have built is witnessing wider acceptance... Aware of our sound growth, we are actively deploying a well-structured governance model guided by leaders who are aligned to support UpGrad’s development over short-term gains,” said Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder and chairperson at UpGrad.

Gurnani is now the second non-executive director after UpGrad appointed American edtech Chegg's Chief Executive Officer, Dan Rosensweig, in March last year.

Founded in 2015, upGrad claims to be Asia’s largest integrated learning, skilling, and workforce development company. Over the years, it has moved to a B2B-heavy model, with most of its online and hybrid degree programme, bootcamps, diplomas and other degrees being offered to enterprise clients through its B2B arm.