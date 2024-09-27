For Businesses, AI PCs Are The Future

The computer market is transitioning from non-artificial intelligence PCs to AI PCs, especially for businesses. Worldwide shipments of AI PCs are projected to total 114 million units in 2025, an increase of 165.5% from 2024, according to a new forecast from research and consulting firm Gartner Inc.

An AI PC is one which has an embedded neural processing unit, the classification used by Gartner for the forecast. AI PCs include PCs with NPUs attached to Windows on Arm, macOS on Arm and x86 on Windows PCs.

Worldwide shipments of AI PCs are expected to account for 43% of all PCs in 2025, up from 17% in 2024. By 2026, Al laptops will be the only choice of laptop available to large businesses, up from less than 5% in 2023, Gartner predicts.

AI PCs have some key benefits over conventional PCs. With the integration of an NPU, which is intended to function in tandem with the central processing unit and graphics processing unit, AI PCs are better equipped to handle AI tasks, resulting in features such as highly responsive computation and increased functionality, according to technology company Hewlett-Packard.

While AI PCs are still evolving, advances in AI applications like automated inferencing, real-time language translation, and immersive visual, aural and gaming environments have been made in recent years.

“The debate has moved from speculating which PCs might include AI functionality, to the expectation that most PCs will eventually integrate AI NPU capabilities,” said Ranjit Atwal, senior director analyst at Gartner. “As a result, NPU will become a standard feature for PC vendors.”

The demand for AI laptops is projected to be higher than that of AI desktops, with shipments of AI laptops to account for 51% of total laptops in 2025.