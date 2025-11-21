Flipkart Listing Reveals Realme P4x 5G Specifications, India Launch Expected Soon
According to a Flipkart microsite, the Realme P4x 5G is set to feature bypass charging, designed with gaming enthusiasts in mind.
Realme introduced the P4 5G lineup in India on Aug. 20, 2025, featuring the P4 Pro 5G and the P4 5G models. The brand is now gearing up to expand the range with a new addition, called the Realme P4x 5G.
A microsite for the upcoming device has gone live on a popular e-commerce platform, revealing key details about its availability and design. The teaser also suggests that the phone will sport a punch-hole display with slim bezels.
A Flipkart microsite for the Realme P4x 5G has gone live, indicating an imminent launch of the smartphone in India. The promotional page carries the tagline “Built to be Fastest”, suggesting a performance focus likely aimed at gamers. It also discloses some key hardware details, including support for 90fps gaming in GT Mode and a punch-hole display for the front camera.
Realme says the P4x 5G can handle up to 90 apps running at once without slowing down. The handset will support 45 W fast wired charging as well as bypass charging. It’s also said to be the only model in its price range to include a vapour chamber cooling system. More details about the phone’s specifications are expected to be revealed soon.
The Realme P4x 5G is expected to succeed the Realme P3x 5G, which was introduced to the Indian market earlier this year.
The P3x 5G comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and 8 GB RAM. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Optics include a 50 MP primary camera alongside a 2 MP depth sensor and an 8 MP front-facing camera. The device houses a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 45 W wired fast charging.
The Realme P4 Pro 5G features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and peak brightness reaching 6,500 nits. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.
Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, delivering a smooth user experience.