Flipkart Listing Reveals Realme P4x 5G Specifications, India Launch Expected Soon

Realme introduced the P4 5G lineup in India on Aug. 20, 2025, featuring the P4 Pro 5G and the P4 5G models. The brand is now gearing up to expand the range with a new addition, called the Realme P4x 5G.

A microsite for the upcoming device has gone live on a popular e-commerce platform, revealing key details about its availability and design. The teaser also suggests that the phone will sport a punch-hole display with slim bezels.

A Flipkart microsite for the Realme P4x 5G has gone live, indicating an imminent launch of the smartphone in India. The promotional page carries the tagline “Built to be Fastest”, suggesting a performance focus likely aimed at gamers. It also discloses some key hardware details, including support for 90fps gaming in GT Mode and a punch-hole display for the front camera.

Realme says the P4x 5G can handle up to 90 apps running at once without slowing down. The handset will support 45 W fast wired charging as well as bypass charging. It’s also said to be the only model in its price range to include a vapour chamber cooling system. More details about the phone’s specifications are expected to be revealed soon.