Flipkart Big Billion Days: Users Furious Over Misleading Prices, Apple iPhone 16 Order Cancellations

Flipkart’s highly anticipated Big Billion Days 2025 sale has come under fire following numerous customer complaints regarding the cancellation of their iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and Pro Max orders, even though their payments went through successfully.

Users are also furious about the reportedly misleading prices on the Flipkart prices. They are complaining that the prices haven’t been actually cut despite Flipkart claiming so in its promotions. The promotions began on Sept. 22 for Flipkart Black and Plus members and on Sept. 23 for regular customers.

The online retailer promised astonishing price cuts for leading Apple iPhones on its home page: iPhone 16 for Rs 51,999, iPhone 16 Pro for Rs 72,999, iPhone 16 Pro Max from Rs 99,999, and iPhone 14 from Rs 41,999. For other smartphone brands as well, it is promoting major price drops: Google Pixel 9 at just Rs 34,999 and Motorola Edge 60 Pro for Rs 24,999.