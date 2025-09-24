Flipkart Big Billion Days: Users Furious Over Misleading Prices, Apple iPhone 16 Order Cancellations
Users are complaining that the prices haven’t been actually cut despite Flipkart claiming so in its promotions.
Flipkart’s highly anticipated Big Billion Days 2025 sale has come under fire following numerous customer complaints regarding the cancellation of their iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and Pro Max orders, even though their payments went through successfully.
Users are also furious about the reportedly misleading prices on the Flipkart prices. They are complaining that the prices haven’t been actually cut despite Flipkart claiming so in its promotions. The promotions began on Sept. 22 for Flipkart Black and Plus members and on Sept. 23 for regular customers.
The online retailer promised astonishing price cuts for leading Apple iPhones on its home page: iPhone 16 for Rs 51,999, iPhone 16 Pro for Rs 72,999, iPhone 16 Pro Max from Rs 99,999, and iPhone 14 from Rs 41,999. For other smartphone brands as well, it is promoting major price drops: Google Pixel 9 at just Rs 34,999 and Motorola Edge 60 Pro for Rs 24,999.
Flipkart has promised price cuts for Apple iPhones and other devices on its home page. (Screenshot from Flipkart)
However, all these prices are marked with an asterisk, and on different product pages, there are no straight-up price cuts. The bank offers made available also reportedly don’t lower the prices to the extent Flipkart is promoting.
On Flipkart's different product pages, there are no straight-up price cuts. (Screenshot from Flipkart)
One user expressed his frustration with the prices on X (formerly Twitter): “Flipkart, I'm so angry about your false advertising. Your Big Billion Days sale is a total scam. It's shameful how you trick customers like this. Neither the iPhone 16 nor the Pixel 9 have gone down in price at all. Why lie to people with fake ads?”
Flipkart, I'm so angry about your false advertising. Your Big Billion Days sale is a total scam. It's shameful how you trick customers like this. Neither the iPhone 16 nor the Pixel 9 have gone down in price at all. Why lie to people with fake ads?
Another user wrote on X: “To everyone who placed their orders for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models via @Flipkart during the Big Billion Days Sale and have been cancelled by Flipkart now — Don’t let this thing go, please drag this nuisance company to the Consumer Forum without fail.”
To everyone who placed their orders for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models via @Flipkart during the Big Billion Days Sale and have been cancelled by Flipkart now — Don't let this thing go, please drag this nuisance company to the Consumer Forum without fail.
In a reply, a user added, “Either Flipkart forgot to update banners and homepage / or they just don't care.”