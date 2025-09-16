Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 16 To Be Available Under Rs 50,000; Check Offer Details

E-commerce platform Flipkart has announced major discounts on the iPhone 16 series ahead of its Big Billion Days sale. The flagship phone, launched in 2024, is now listed at just Rs 51,999 on the platform. A ‘Notify Me’ banner is live on the Flipkart page, suggesting that the deal will go live during the mega sale, which is set to start on Sept. 23.

Originally priced at Rs 79,900 during its launch last September, the iPhone 16 recently saw a price cut to Rs 69,900. This followed after Apple launched the iPhone 17 series last week.

Apart from the discounted price, Flipkart is also expected to allow additional offers on the iPhone 16. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the iPhone 16 is expected to be available under Rs 50,000 with all the offers and discounts.

Customers can avail up to 5% cashback on the iPhone 16 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card holders can earn up to Rs 4,000 cashback per statement quarter, while Flipkart SBI Credit Card users can get up to Rs 4,000 cashback per calendar quarter. Other such bank offers are also applicable.

Flipkart is also offering exchange deals on older iPhones. The iPhone 15 users can get an exchange value of Rs 27,000, while the iPhone 14 can fetch around Rs 24,000. These exchange options can further reduce the price. However, exact discounts will depend on the model’s condition, age and hardware.

As the Big Billion Days sale nears, Flipkart is expected to announce more discounts and offers for smartphones and other products across brands. These may include heavy discounts on iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models. Users are advised to regularly check the website to stay updated on offers and other details.