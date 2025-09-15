Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max To See Massive Price Drops — Check Details

The Apple iPhone 16 series is expected to get a massive price cut during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025. The annual shopping event, scheduled to start on Sept. 23, is expected to come with offers and exclusive discounts on several high-end smartphone models and gadgets, including Apple products.

These prices are among the lowest ever for Apple’s 2024 flagship models. Flipkart is known for offering aggressive discounts during its Big Billion Days event, and this year is no different. But buyers need to understand that these deals are limited. Due to high demand, Flipkart may change the price offering within a few hours of the sale. This is why it is important to keep a watch on the offers during the first few hours on Sept. 23 for maximum discounts.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max come with impressive specifications, including superior camera and processor models. If you're not planning to upgrade to the newly launched iPhone 17 series, the iPhone 16 Pro models could be a suitable option.