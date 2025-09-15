Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max To See Massive Price Drops — Check Details
Flipkart is expected to offer huge discounts on smartphones across top brands during its Big Billion Days event.
The Apple iPhone 16 series is expected to get a massive price cut during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025. The annual shopping event, scheduled to start on Sept. 23, is expected to come with offers and exclusive discounts on several high-end smartphone models and gadgets, including Apple products.
These prices are among the lowest ever for Apple’s 2024 flagship models. Flipkart is known for offering aggressive discounts during its Big Billion Days event, and this year is no different. But buyers need to understand that these deals are limited. Due to high demand, Flipkart may change the price offering within a few hours of the sale. This is why it is important to keep a watch on the offers during the first few hours on Sept. 23 for maximum discounts.
The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max come with impressive specifications, including superior camera and processor models. If you're not planning to upgrade to the newly launched iPhone 17 series, the iPhone 16 Pro models could be a suitable option.
Apple iPhone 16 Price Cut
Currently, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro is available on Flipkart for around Rs 1.15 lakh, at a 10% discount compared to the retail price of around Rs 1.29 lakh.
With the upcoming sale, the price of the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to drop to Rs 69,999, significantly lower compared to the current price. Flipkart has not yet disclosed bank offers or exchange deals, but additional discounts may be available on these offers. These could bring the price even lower for those trading in older smartphones.
The iPhone 16 Pro comes with a stunning 16.0 cm (6.3-inch) Super Retina XDR display. The model comes with a triple rear camera setup: 48MP + 48MP + 12MP lenses. It also has a 12MP front camera for sharp selfies. It is powered by Apple’s latest A18 Pro chip with a 6-core processor.
On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the top-end variant of the series, is likely to be sold for Rs 89,999. It is currently available for Rs 1.37 lakh on Flipkart.
With nearly identical specifications compared to the iPhone 16 Pro, the Pro Max version comes with a larger display size at 17.53 cm (6.9 inch), offering an immersive viewing experience to users.
(Photo source: Flipkart)