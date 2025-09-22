Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: From Apple iPhone 16 To Android Smartphones, Check Top Offers
Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2025 sale offers discounts across iPhones, Android smartphones, laptops and tablets, with early access for Plus and Black members.
The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale is live. Early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members began at midnight on September 22, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. The sale opens to all other users at midnight on September 23. Shoppers can expect discounts across smartphones, electronics, fashion, home appliances and more. Creating a wishlist in advance is recommended to secure popular items before they sell out.
Smartphone Deals
Apple iPhone 16 Series
The iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB, originally priced at Rs 1,09,999, is available for Rs 1,05,999 during the sale. With exchange offers of up to Rs 40,650, the effective price could drop to as low as Rs 65,349.
The iPhone 16 128 GB originally cost Rs 69,999 and is now on sale for Rs 67,999. With exchange offers of up to Rs 43,650, the price could go down to Rs 24,149.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max 256 GB was priced at Rs 1,34,999 and is available for Rs 1,28,999. With exchange offers of up to Rs 40,650, buyers can get it for as low as Rs 88,349.
The newly launched iPhone 17 though remains priced at Rs 82,900, with no discounts expected during the sale.
ALSO READ
Want iPhone 16 Under Rs 50,000? Here's How You Can Get It At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
Other Popular Smartphones
The Google Pixel 9 (256 GB) is available for Rs 63,999 during the sale. With exchange offers of up to Rs 43,850, the phone could be purchased for as low as Rs 20,149.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, originally priced at Rs 1,34,999, is on sale for Rs 89,999. With exchange offers of up to Rs 43,850, the effective price could drop to Rs 46,149.
The Nothing Phone 3 has a sale price of Rs 79,999. With exchange offers of up to Rs 48,850, buyers could get it for as low as Rs 31,149.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon variant, 128 GB) is available for Rs 39,999, and with exchange offers of up to Rs 26,500, the effective price could be Rs 13,499.
Deals On Laptops And Tablets
If you are looking for a powerful laptop for work, gaming, or everyday use, the Flipkart sale offers a great opportunity to buy an Acer laptop at various discounted prices.
The sale also offers notable discounts on tablets.
The Apple iPad A16 is available for Rs 26,353 after applying sale discounts and exchange offers.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is priced at Rs 10,669 after applying the sale price and exchange offers.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is available for Rs 19,999, and with exchange offers, it could be purchased for as low as Rs 4,289.
The Apple 2022 iPad Pro (4th Gen) 1 TB is available for Rs 99,999, and with an exchange offer of Rs 36,000, it could be bought for Rs 63,999.
10-Minute Doorstep Delivery
Flipkart is introducing Flipkart Minutes, offering 10-minute doorstep delivery from Sept. 22 midnight. The service will be available in 19 cities and for 3,000 pin codes, operating 24 hours throughout the sale.