Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: From Apple iPhone 16 To Android Smartphones, Check Top Offers

Apple iPhone 16 Series

The iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB, originally priced at Rs 1,09,999, is available for Rs 1,05,999 during the sale. With exchange offers of up to Rs 40,650, the effective price could drop to as low as Rs 65,349.

The iPhone 16 128 GB originally cost Rs 69,999 and is now on sale for Rs 67,999. With exchange offers of up to Rs 43,650, the price could go down to Rs 24,149.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max 256 GB was priced at Rs 1,34,999 and is available for Rs 1,28,999. With exchange offers of up to Rs 40,650, buyers can get it for as low as Rs 88,349.

The newly launched iPhone 17 though remains priced at Rs 82,900, with no discounts expected during the sale.