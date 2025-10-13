Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale: Top Offers On Apple iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Other Smartphones

Flipkart’s Big Bang Diwali Sale has begun, offering great deals on smartphones that you wish to buy this festive season. Along with direct price cuts, Flipkart is giving cashbacks and bank and card offers. Here’s a list of smartphones that have lucrative deals on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 16

Flipkart has listed a price of Rs 53,999 for the iPhone 16 during the Diwali sale, down from its original price of Rs 69,900. The iPhone 16 boasts the powerful A18 chip, a 6.1-inch OLED display, and a camera set comprising 48MP, 12MP, and 12MP front cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Initially priced at Rs 59,999, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is available for Rs 30,999 during the Flipkart sale, a straight discount of Rs 29,000. The Galaxy S24 FE is a budget-friendly flagship offering a camera set comprising a 50MP main lens, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP front camera. It comes equipped with the Exynos 2400e processor and features 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic Amoled 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,700mAh battery, IP68 rating, and AI capabilities such as Circle to Search and Live Translate.

Samsung Galaxy A35

The Samsung Galaxy A35 is currently available for Rs 17,999, down from Rs 30,999. Driven by the Exynos 1380 processor, the Galaxy A35 features a 6.6-inch sAmoled display with 120Hz refresh rate, a camera setup that includes a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and 13MP selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is available for Rs 26,999, which is a Rs 10,000 price cut from its original price of Rs 36,999. It features a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display and a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 50MP front-facing camera. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chip, the Edge 60 Pro boasts a 6,000mAh battery and IP68/IP69 ratings.

Poco F7

The Poco F7 is priced at Rs 30,999, down from Rs 35,999. Running on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, the Poco F7 features a 6.83-inch 1.5K Amoled screen with 120Hz refresh rate, aluminium frame, a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide, and 20MP selfie camera, a massive 7,550mAh battery, and IP68 certification.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is priced at Rs 20,999, down from Rs 22,999. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G processor, a 6.67-inch pOLED quad-curved screen, a camera configuration including a 50MP main sensor, 13MP ultrawide/macro, and 32MP selfie shooter, 5,500mAh battery, and IP68/IP69 ratings.