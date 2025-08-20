‘First Time Heard Of Him': Elon Musk On 16-Year-Old Kairan Quazi Leaving SpaceX To Join Citadel Securities

His journey has, however, not been without controversy. The same year he joined SpaceX, he clashed with LinkedIn, which locked him out for being under 16. He described the decision as “illogical, primitive nonsense,” reported Fortune. After regaining access, Quazi used the platform to criticise the education system, saying that “tests are not used to measure mastery, but the ability to regurgitate” and condemning what he called a “school factory” that prioritises fear and prestige over genuine learning.

Quazi’s early exposure to finance came through his mother, a former investment banker specialising in mergers and acquisitions, according to Fortune. He later observed firsthand how highly sought-after quantitative finance roles were among mathematics and computer science students.

“It’s one of the most prestigious industries you could go into as a computer scientist or mathematician,” he was quoted as saying by the Business Insider.

Quazi turned down offers from prominent AI labs and technology firms to join Citadel Securities, citing the company’s culture of meritocracy and rapid feedback. “Quant finance offers a pretty rare combination: the complexity and intellectual challenge that AI research also provides, but with a much faster pace. At Citadel Securities, I'll be able to see measurable impact in days, not months or years like many research environments,” he said, the Business Insider report mentioned.

Citadel Securities, which processes around 35% of retail stock trades in the United States, reported revenues nearing $10 billion in 2024. It is currently vying with the likes of OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI for top-tier talent in the technology. Recruiting a prodigy once dismissed as too young for LinkedIn but now trusted to build low-latency trading systems marks a significant win for Griffin’s trading empire, as per the Fortune report.