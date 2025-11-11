First Look At Galaxy S26 Plus — Is Samsung Axing The 'Edge'?

Tipster OnLeaks, through Android Headlines, has offered the initial glimpse of the S26 Plus. According to the report, the phone’s overall aesthetics and design look similar to its predecessor’s. The primary alteration involves the camera module, which is more compact, raised, and in a vertical, pill-shaped design, with a trio of lenses sitting atop. The design is akin to concepts floated in September for the S26 Ultra.

According to Android Headlines, the S26 Plus will measure 7.35 mm in thickness — comparable to the S25 Plus and notably thicker than the S25 Edge, which has a 5.8 mm profile. This indicates it’s not a follow-up to the slim design under Plus labelling. Android Headlines also noted that the standard Galaxy S26 will measure 7.24 mm, slightly thicker than what leaks suggested for the Pro.