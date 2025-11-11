First Look At Galaxy S26 Plus — Is Samsung Axing The 'Edge'?
The Edge has reportedly been scrapped, while the Plus is set for an early 2026 debut.
Only a couple of months back, there was speculation that Samsung would skip the Galaxy S26 Plus, opting instead to replace the device with a slender Edge variant. Now, the Edge has reportedly been scrapped, while the Plus is set for an early 2026 debut. A new report has revealed fresh renders for the Galaxy S26 Plus.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: First Look
Tipster OnLeaks, through Android Headlines, has offered the initial glimpse of the S26 Plus. According to the report, the phone’s overall aesthetics and design look similar to its predecessor’s. The primary alteration involves the camera module, which is more compact, raised, and in a vertical, pill-shaped design, with a trio of lenses sitting atop. The design is akin to concepts floated in September for the S26 Ultra.
According to Android Headlines, the S26 Plus will measure 7.35 mm in thickness — comparable to the S25 Plus and notably thicker than the S25 Edge, which has a 5.8 mm profile. This indicates it’s not a follow-up to the slim design under Plus labelling. Android Headlines also noted that the standard Galaxy S26 will measure 7.24 mm, slightly thicker than what leaks suggested for the Pro.
'Edge' On The Backburner?
It appears that Samsung is stepping back from its focus on ultra-thin devices as part of its regular lineup. It could, however, have a thinner phone in the pipeline, with reports last month indicating an additional Edge model is in the works: “More Slim.” This device could potentially follow the S25 Edge’s pattern by arriving a few months after the launch of the initial lineup.
With Samsung now reported to stick to its January launch timeline for the S26 series, we’ll have a better picture of what’s in store soon. Samsung teased the Edge during the unveiling of the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year, so if it’s working on the “More Slim,” the Galaxy Unpacked event would be the perfect platform to tease or showcase it.