First Designed-In-India, AI-Enabled Educational Tablet Launched

Non-profit organisation, EPIC Foundation, on Tuesday launched the first designed-in-India, AI-enabled, indigenously manufactured education tablet.

Designed by VVDN Technologies, in collaboration with MediaTek India and CoRover.ai, the tablets come embedded with features of repairability and upgradability to address the pressing concerns of the digital divide and the accumulation of electronic waste in India.

“It is a matter of great pride that we are launching an India-designed, India-inspired education tablet, which will be of great use to a vast majority of students. It will inspire the youth to take up the mantra of design and making things in India, for India and for the world,” said S Krishnan, secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, at the launch.

An official statement issued by EPIC Foundation said the tablet aimed at being an active enabler of digital learning, and was the first of its kind to come integrated with the BharatGPT virtual assistant—a speech translation app to support the language diversity of India and include the differently abled.

The organisation is targeting manufacture of up to 2 to 3 lakh tablets for supply to state governments. An MoU for 12,000 tablets was also inked with IRIS Global and Vedavaag Systems Ltd.

Dr Ajai Chowdhry, chairman of EPIC Foundation said, “Aligned with our overarching goal of elevating Indian electronics to real Atmanirbharta, we want to build products in such a way that the components are easily replaceable and upgradable. Repair expenses surpassing the cost of purchasing a new device, the production of substandard goods and obsolescent strategies are not only pressing concerns, but also exacerbate the escalating problem of electronic waste. Our repairable product will enable many jobs all over India for repair engineers.”

Ankush Sabharwal, co-founder of CoRover.ai and BharatGPT, said the tablet was not just a device, but a catalyst for a transformative educational experience.