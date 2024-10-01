Ferns N Petals Appoints Gaurav Sharma As Chief Technology Officer

Gifting platform Ferns N Petals has appointed Gaurav Sharma as its new chief technology officer. With over two decades of experience in the technology sector, Sharma will oversee the company's tech infrastructure, driving innovation and delivering improved digital experiences for customers.

Sharma will lead FNP’s technological roadmap, integrating artificial intelligence-driven solutions and advanced systems aimed at personalising the gifting experience, and enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

“I firmly believe that robust technology is the foundation of exceptional customer experiences. Together with the talented team at FNP, I look forward to pushing the boundaries of innovation, building cutting-edge digital solutions, and continuing to redefine what it means to create meaningful gifting experiences in today's rapidly evolving market place," Sharma said.

Pawan Gadia, global chief executive officer and director, FNP, said, “At FNP, technology has always been a critical enabler of our growth and customer engagement strategies. Gaurav's deep expertise in scaling tech platforms and his strategic insight into evolving digital trends make him the ideal leader to propel FNP's innovation agenda forward."

Prior to joining FNP, Sharma was head of engineering at online gaming platform Zupee. He served as senior vice president of engineering at Nykaa, as well as working with Info Edge and Microsoft.