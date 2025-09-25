'Fastest And Most Efficient Processors For Windows' — Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon X2 Elite Processors

Qualcomm on Thursday announced the Snapdragon X2 Elite and the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processors for Windows 11 personal computers via a press release from the firm. The processors are touted to be "the fastest and most efficient processors for Windows PCs."

The devices powered by these chips are expected to be available from the first half of 2026.

"Snapdragon X2 Elite strengthens our leadership in the PC industry, providing legendary leaps in performance, AI processing and battery life to enable the experiences that consumers deserve,” Kedar Kondap, senior vice president and general manager, compute and gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said.