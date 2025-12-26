Massive Fake e-Challan SMS Scam Targets Indian Vehicle Owners, Steals Card Details, User Data: Cyble

A large-scale browser-based phishing campaign is targeting Indian vehicle owners through fake e-Challan portals. The operation, which represents an evolution from previous malware-driven attacks, leverages over 36 fraudulent domains and exploits trust in Regional Transport Office services to harvest banking credentials, as per cybersecurity company Cyble.

Victims receive SMS messages claiming overdue traffic fines, creating urgency through threats of license suspension, court summons, and legal proceedings. The messages contain shortened URLs mimicking legitimate e-Challan domains, leading victims to professionally cloned government portals.