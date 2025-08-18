Fact Check: Nirmala Sitharaman Hasn't Endorsed QuantumAI Investment Platform

A video circulating on social media platforms falsely suggests that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has endorsed an investment platform named QuantumAI. The platform claims to offer returns of up to Rs 20 lakh per month on an investment of just Rs 21,000.

The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit, in a post on X, confirmed that the video is a scam and has been digitally altered to mislead viewers.

The misleading clip appears to have been created using artificial intelligence-based editing tools, the PIB said in its post.

In reality, the visuals were taken from an interview Sitharaman gave to NDTV’s Sanjay Pugalia. The genuine interview contained no reference whatsoever to QuantumAI or any other investment platform. The interview was taken after the budget in 2024.

“Beware! This is a digitally manipulated video. The Finance Minister has not made any such endorsement,” PIB Fact Check emphasised in a public advisory.