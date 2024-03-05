Facebook, Instagram Users Report Issues Accessing Meta Services

(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of thousands of people reported having difficulty accessing Meta Platforms Inc.’s family of social media sites on Tuesday, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
More than 500,000 people said they couldn’t access Facebook at around 10:30 a.m. in New York, according to Downdetector, which monitors internet and telecommunications disruptions. The number dropped to about 200,000 about 30 minutes later. There were more than 73,000 reports about Instagram at its peak and a smaller number of complaints about WhatsApp and Threads.
“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” said Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Meta, in a post on X.
YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc., had more than 3,000 reports that service was down at around 10:30 a.m. but that number quickly declined.