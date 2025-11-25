F1 2025, Silent Hill 2 And More: Five Offers You Can't Miss From Steam Black Friday Sale
While this sale is admittedly not as attractive as the Steam Summer or Winter sale, gamers can still grab some exciting deals for select triple AAA games, ranging from FC 2026 to Hogwarts Legacy.
After years of waiting, gaming marketplace Steam has finally unveiled the Black Friday sale, which previously used to come as part of Steam Autumn sale in the past.
The sale runs from now through Dec. 1, with many AAA titles as well as indie games going on sale during this period.
Here, we will look at five such deals gamers simply can't miss in the Steam Black Friday sale.
1. Hogwarts Legacy - Rs 599
Almost three years after its release, the price of Hogwarts Legacy has been dropping intensely in the last few months and in this Steam Black Friday sale, the game is available for just Rs 599.
This is quite the bargain for a game that has garnered rave reviews and is by far the best Harry Potter game available in the market.
Picking up Hogwarts Legacy is certainly a bargain for Harry Potter fans looking to delve into the mystical world of Hogwarts, where you can not only use your magic wand but also play Quidditch.
2. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Rs 65
Gamers can pick up Warhammer Vermintine 2 for just Rs 65, as the game is running a 95% discount in the Steam Black Friday sale.
This is an excellent price for gamers who have missed out the game when it was available for free in the Steam store.
Warhammer Vermintide is an excellent standalone game in the Warhammer franchise, with an IGN score of 8 out of 10.
It must be noted that the franchise's latest instalment - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - is also available at a 60% discount at Rs 1,119.
3. F125 - Rs 1,599
F125 is another excellent pick for gamers in this Steam Black Friday sale, as the game is available at an all-time low price of Rs 1,599, which accounts for a 50% discount.
The sale comes at a time when EA Sports has confirmed there won't be any F126 and an expansion pack for the 2026 F1 season will be made available as a DLC.
Therefore, acquiring the F125 at a reduced cost could perhaps soften the blow of buying the F126 DLC separately.
4. Mortal Kombat 1 - Rs 559
The latest instalment from the Mortal Kombat franchise launched in 2023 and ever since, it has been hovering over the Rs 1,000 price point.
However, the game is available at just Rs 559 in the Steam Black Friday sale, which accounts for a discount of 80%.
Mortal Kombat 1 is the first game of the franchise reboot and is an excellent local multiplayer game featuring countless new fatalities.
5. Silent Hill 2 - Rs 1,400
Silent Hill 2 remake earned a lot of plaudits after it came out in 2024. But due to the recency, the game has been largely priced at over Rs 2,000 consistently, falling to Rs 1,600 levels from time to time.
But in this Steam Black Friday sale, you can grab the Silent Hill 2 remark at an all-time low price of Rs 1,400, which accounts for a 50% discount over its base price of Rs 2,800.