Eye On AI: HPE To Acquire Juniper Networks For $14 Billion

Technology major Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP have agreed to acquire artificial intelligence-native networks provider Juniper Networks Inc. in an all-cash transaction of $40 per share, valuating the deal at around $14 billion.

Juniper's acquisition would help advance its portfolio mix towards higher-growth solutions and strengthen its networking business, accelerating its sustainable profitable growth strategy, HPE said. The acquisition is expected to double HPE's networking business and help drive business value.

The growth of AI and hybrid cloud-driven business is accelerating demand for secure, unified technology solutions that connect, protect and analyse companies' data from edge to cloud. These technologies will be the most disruptive workloads for companies, and HPE has been aligning its portfolio with these IT trends with networking as a connective component.

HPE said the combined portfolios of the two companies would help drive its edge-to-cloud strategy and strengthen its capabilities in an AI-native environment based on a foundational cloud-native architecture, according to a release dated Jan. 9.

Together, HPE and Juniper will provide enterprises a broader portfolio that allows them to manage and simplify their connectivity needs. Leveraging AI, the combined company is expected to create better user and operator experiences, benefitting enterprises’ high-performance networks and cloud data centres.