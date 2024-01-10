Experian Appoints Manish Jain As Country Managing Director In India

Information services company Experian has appointed Manish Jain as its new country managing director in India in a bid to strengthen its senior leadership team.

In his new position, Jain will lead Experian's strategic initiatives, help drive business growth, and cultivate partnerships with clients and stakeholders, focusing on facilitating financial inclusion and empowering businesses and individuals, Experian said.

Jain has a career spanning over two and a half decades in financial services and technology, and his experience in driving business growth by leveraging technology aligns with Experian's focus on providing data-driven insights to businesses and consumers, the company said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Manish Jain to augment Experian's operations in India. His passion for leveraging technology to address business challenges aligns perfectly with Experian's mission to harness the power of data to drive positive outcomes and transform lives,” said Malin Holmberg, chief executive officer, APAC and EMEA, Experian.

Prior to Experian, Jain led tech-driven initiatives in global organisations. As the former co-founder and chief executive of Excelrate, Jain advised organisations on their growth strategies and implemented large-scale plans for banking companies. He also held leadership roles in the credit bureau industry for over 12 years.

“I am excited to join Experian and honoured with the prospects of partnering with the industry in shaping India’s credit eco-system, enabling individuals, businesses and the country’s aspirations," Jain said.