Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Is Creating ‘Internet For AI’: All You Need To Know About His Startup Parallel

The company’s official website projects the startup as a platform providing a “new web built for AI.” It is designed to provide an interface where AIs specify what they need and the system figures out how to deliver it.

“The open web is about to face its biggest challenge yet: the primary user is shifting from humans to AIs. Soon, AIs will use the web far more than humans ever have,” it states.

It further highlights that, unlike humans, who browse briefly, AIs interact at a massive scale. “AIs vary widely: instant responses or hours of processing, single facts or entire databases. Business models built on human attention can’t serve AIs. By default, the web trends toward zero-sum: paywalls, gated APIs, and private data silos everywhere, undermining the very miracle that sparked the AI revolution,” the official website mentions.

The startup believes that in order to move forward, there is a need for a new ‘Programmatic Web’, designed for AIs with composable, declarative layers, open markets and verifiable provenance. This web is supposed to be a place where data, computation and reasoning unify to produce actionable insights.

As a result, Parallel has been “designed so AIs state what they need, not how to get it. The infrastructure determines how. Pull turns to push.”

The startup is building an AI-first web with transparent attribution and open, value-based markets. According to Parallel, their mission is not to preserve the old web, but to unlock a new era and build an open web designed for AI-driven abundance.

The company has already raised $30 million in funding from prominent investors, including Khosla Ventures, First Round Capital and Index Ventures.