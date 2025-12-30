Ex-Rockstar Developer Mike York Says GTA 6 'Can't Afford' Further Delays: 'Players Will Probably….'

Former Rockstar Games developer Mike York has said that GTA 6 cannot afford another delay. The game is set to release on Nov. 19, 2026.

The developer said that it may not be perfect but he believes it will launch on time. One of the most anticipated games ever, GTA 6 is expected to cost around $100.

"If I know Rockstar Games, and I know the guys over there, one of the reasons for the delay in releasing GTA 6 is because they’re trying to make it look as best as it can possibly be," he said.

"They’re polishing stuff. I don’t think they’re completely finished with the game, given how much is on the line and how big everyone’s expectations are for it."

According to Dexerto, York told Esports Insider that GTA 6 won’t miss its November 2026 release, even if it’s not fully ready.

"I think the game will be released in November 2026 as it’s a good time for the game to come out for Rockstar for multiple reasons to sell video games. If you want to sell a big amount of video games then that’s the perfect time for GTA 6 to come out with it being a month before Christmas," he added.