Everyday AI, Digital Employee Experience Only Two Years Away From Mainstream Adoption: Gartner

Everyday artificial intelligence and digital employee experiences are projected to reach mainstream adoption in less than two years, according to research and consulting firm Gartner Inc.

Everyday AI has the potential to remove digital friction by helping employees write, research, collaborate and ideate. It is an important part of DEX, which seeks to remove digital friction and improve workforce digital dexterity.

According to Gartner, 2024 has been a critical year for digital workplace application leaders, as the focus on hybrid and remote work dwindles and the need for a strategic concentration on everyday AI rises. Everyday AI is placed on the peak of inflated expectations on the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications, 2024.

Everyday AI Can Enhance Workforce Productivity

“Everyday AI technology aims to help employees deliver work with speed, comprehensiveness and confidence. It supports a new way of working, where intelligent software is acting as more of a collaborator than a tool,” said Adam Preset, vice-president and analyst at Gartner.

As technology vendors seek ways to improve productivity among workers, beyond traditional applications and feature enhancements, they can look towards everyday AI. It can provide tools to help workers find and synthesise relevant information, answer questions and produce work artifacts more easily.

“Everyday AI will become more sophisticated, moving from services that, for example, can sort and summarise chats and email messages to services that can write a report with minimal guidance,” said Preset.

Emphasis On Organisations To Have A DEX Strategy

With employees spending more time working with technology, the workforce is becoming digital. Because of this, organisations must have a strategy to measure and improve DEX to attract and retain talent.

As business leaders look at how technology can help boost productivity and organisational alignment, DEX emphasises best practices that can improve digital dexterity, attract and retain talent, and help employees deliver against business outcomes.

According to Gartner, to increase the appeal and relevance around DEX, business leaders should take a holistic approach across IT and non-IT partners to build an environment that empowers employees to adopt new ways of working.