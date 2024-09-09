EV Day: How Can AI/ML Help Drive Green Mobility In India?

India's electric vehicle market is experiencing rapid growth, with projections indicating a rise from $8.03 billion in 2023 to $117.78 billion by 2032. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 22.4%. The market is driven by an increasing demand for EVs across various segments, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

However, there are some roadblocks ahead. The success of the EV industry in India hinges on overcoming challenges such as limited charging infrastructure, high upfront costs, consumer anxiety over vehicle range and quality, and supply chain vulnerability. While investments in public and home charging infrastructure are critical, enhancing consumer confidence through improved technology and reliability, and reducing costs are equally important for more to get on board an EV.

This is where artificial intelligence and machine learning can come into play. From intelligent energy management systems and smart charging infrastructure to predictive maintenance and optimised routing, there are numerous use cases of AI and ML in the EV ecosystem that have the potential to propel green mobility in the country.