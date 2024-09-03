Eton Solutions Launches Gen AI Platform For Family Offices

Eton Solutions, a provider of wealth management enterprise resource planning systems, has launched EtonGPT, a generative artificial intelligence module for global family offices. EtonGPT integrates the transactional capabilities of Eton Solution's ERP platform with conversational AI functionalities.

The company said it will enable the majority of the 750 families on the cloud-native AtlasFive ERP platform to benefit from EtonGPT. It will be available exclusively to AtlasFive users to enhance productivity of family offices.

EtonGPT integrates data stored in documents with transaction data on AtlasFive, thereby helping streamline processes and improving productivity. According to Eton Solutions, its clients such as Shade Tree Advisors (U.S.), Todd Family Office (New Zealand) and Aglaia Family Office (Singapore) have been using the new AI-enabled platform. It will allow them to access information and conduct analyses of their investment and asset portfolios.

The platform incorporates machine learning, expert systems-based business rule engines and large language models to improve accuracy and insights. It leverages AI-driven data extraction, summarisation, generation, inferencing and transformation to support family offices in their operations.

“With the launch of EtonGPT, the world's first family office LLM, we are embracing cutting-edge technology and reshaping the future of family office management across the globe,” said Satyen Patel, Eton Solutions’ executive chairman.

“With EtonGPT, AtlasFive can now parse and integrate data buried in more than 250 document types such as trust plans, estate plans and partnership agreements. This combination of structured and unstructured data processing offers wealth managers the ability to gain a 2 to 4X increase in operational efficiency,” Patel said.

To lessen or mitigate AI-based risks, the company said it is working with its Customer Advisory Board to introduce frameworks that encompass ethics, safety, transparency, trust and security.