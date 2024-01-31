Essential AI, Google Cloud Collaborate To Aid Enterprise Decision-Making With Gen AI

Artificial intelligence startup Essential AI and Google Cloud have announced a partnership to simplify and scale the development of full-stack generative AI products to help enterprise users make data-driven decisions.

With Google Cloud as its cloud provider, Essential AI will aim to deliver tailored large language models that can help increase business productivity by automating time-consuming and monotonous workflows.

As part of the partnership, Essential AI will leverage Cloud TPU v5p to train its models. Cloud TPU v5p is Google Cloud's scalable and flexible AI accelerator that can be used for large-scale training. Using the AI accelerator, Essential AI will aim to train its LLMs faster and more efficiently.

"Delivering sophisticated gen AI models that meet the heightened needs of enterprise users requires extensive training periods and compute-heavy workloads," said Essential AI CEO Ashish Vaswani. "By partnering with Google Cloud, we will be able to provide the tools and capabilities companies need to make complex workloads more simple and less time consuming."

Essential AI will also build its LLMs on Google Cloud infrastructure and will use the company's analytics tools, including BigQuery, Looker and Google Analytics, to help train its models. These tools will help Essential AI's models understand how its customers' data connects with their business goals and deliver various insights and metrics, the company said.

"Our partnership with Essential AI underscores our shared vision to help organisations digitally transform with generative AI. With Google Cloud's integrated AI stack, Essential AI can more easily empower enterprises to address their complex business challenges and succeed in today's competitive landscape," said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.