Esri India Launches Location Analytics Solution For Government Organisations

Esri India, a location intelligence software and solutions provider, has launched Indo ArcGIS Business Analyst, a location intelligence solution suite for government organisations.

The solution includes a variety of location-based datasets, such as points of interest; road network; administrative boundaries at various levels like village, PIN codes, district and state; socio-economic and demographic data; and data available from the Indian edition of ArcGIS Living Atlas. It also allows users to add their own data.

Data availability and sharing are now easier in India. With enabling policies like the National Geospatial Policy and the Geospatial Data Guidelines in place, the availability of geospatial data has improved.

According to Esri India, Indo ArcGIS Business Analyst has the potential to enhance the efficacy of government departments by offering insights into spatial and demographic factors. Using the solution, government agencies can make data-driven decisions, optimise resource distribution and direct efforts to achieve more effective outcomes in public safety, economic development, community assessments and city development.

"Location intelligence plays a crucial role in government decision-making by providing invaluable insights derived from geographic and spatial data," Managing Director Agendra Kumar said. "Using these insights, government stakeholders can enhance the impact of their functions around socio-economic development, emergency management, healthcare, public safety, workforce development, and more."