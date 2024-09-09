ESG Data & Solutions Launches AI-Augmented Platform To Simplify ESG Research

ESG Data & Solutions, a provider of environmental, social and governance solutions, has announced the launch of ESGSure, an artificial intelligence-powered research platform aimed at simplifying ESG research. The platform is designed to deliver scalable, rigourous and evidence-based insights for financial institutions, investors and corporations.

ESGSure addresses key ESG adoption challenges, including the shortage of trained professionals, high costs and time-consuming processes. ESGDS expects 20% of asset managers and 10% of banks to adopt ESGSure within the next 18 months, it said.

“ESGSure simplifies ESG research, offering real-time insights with unmatched speed and accuracy. Our platform bridges a significant market gap, by making ESG research more accessible, faster and more reliable than ever before," said Ramnath Iyer, co-founder and chief executive officer of ESGDS.

The platform provides access to ESG data on over 15,000 global companies, including real estate investment trusts and private firms, enabling evaluation of compliance with global regulations. It continuously incorporates updates from domain experts, thus reducing AI bias. The platform also complies with General Data Protection Regulation and global data protection regulations, addressing concerns around privacy and security, especially when handling sensitive ESG information.