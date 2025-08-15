Enterprises See AI's Main Value In Better Decision-Making Rather Than As An Automation Tool: Survey

According to the survey, 98.4% of enterprises prioritise cost reduction and process efficiency and operational agility or business resilience for AI adoption, showing the technology is valued for both immediate returns and long-term adaptability, while 96% see AI's value in customer experience enhancement, as it offers personalisation, service automation, and interaction insights.

"93% of enterprises will increase AI and analytics investment in 2025, with more than half projecting significant budget hikes," the survey said.