Enforcement Directorate Issues Notice to Google, Meta Over Online Betting Advertisements

The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly issued notices to tech giants Google and Meta Platforms, signaling a significant development in the ongoing investigation into online betting app cases. According to ED sources speaking to NDTV, the notices pertain to allegations that both companies provided prominent placement to advertisements and websites promoting illegal online betting applications.

The ED's scrutiny on both the companies comes after the giving of prominence to advertisements and websites of online betting applications. They have facilitated the reach of these betting apps, which often are unregulated in nature and have high potential for financial irregularities.

In a related move, representatives from both Google and Meta have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning. They are expected to appear before the agency on July 21. This questioning session will likely be around their advertising policies, revenue models derived from such advertisements, and the mechanisms in place to monitor and prevent the promotion of illegal activities on their platforms.