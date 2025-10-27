End Of Twitter.com: X To Retire Domain Name — Check How To Retain Accounts

Social media platform X will be retiring the Twitter.com domain name, according to reports on Monday. The platform will migrate to x.com instead.

'X was formerly named Twitter before it was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk for $44 billion, who also changed its name and brand along with laying off a large number of its employees. Musk also introduced an integrated AI chatbot named 'Grok' to the platform.

The company announced Nov. 10. as the deadline for users who rely on hardware security keys and two-factor authentication to re-enroll their credentials.

Those that do not undertake this action by Nov. 10 will lose access to their accounts after the shift is made, facing a lockout of their accounts until a new two-factor authentication system is implemented or their security keys are registered again.

The reason for this as covered by X safety is due to the existing security keys that two-factor authentication being tied to the twitter.com domain name. Users will have to re-associate their keys to the new domain of x.com.

This change will not affect other forms of two-factor authentication which use SMS codes or authenticator apps. Users who get locked out will either have to re-enroll their key, select a different form of two-factor authentication or disable the feature entirely to get account access back.

The social platform does, however, recommend using two-factor authentication for accounts due to the security it provides.

The move is also expected to have a wider impact as links and embedded posts using the 'twitter.com' domain name may no longer be able to do so. 'X' is yet to announce a set timeline for the domain shift outside of the above information.