Emerging Technology Key Priority For Government, Public Sector Despite Skills Shortages

Public sector executives are remaining positive about the value of their investments into digital transformation, despite challenges with talent, regulation and trust, a recent KPMG International study has found.

In a survey of public sector technology professionals as part of KPMG Global Tech Report 2024, 85% are prioritising emerging technologies over maintaining legacy ones, yet 66% believe they lack the talent they need to bring their digital transformation plans to life. Also, 45% said they are struggling to keep up with the pace of change, versus 54% of private sector respondents.

Overall, the new research shows a sign of increasing sophistication within public sector technology programmes, with the public sector benchmarking marginally higher than private sector peers on progress on XaaS, cybersecurity, Web3 and data and analytics strategies. However, when it comes to artificial intelligence and automation, only 28% reported progress.

The rate of progress with emerging technologies is also not consistent across all public sector entities. According to the study, there's a disparity where some government bodies are making quick advancements, whereas others find it challenging to reach their goals. Senior leaders in government express concerns that their advancement is beginning to level off and have revealed a gap in technology-specific skills or knowledge.