Google May Soon Allow Users To Change Old Gmail Usernames: Here's What You Should Know

Google users will finally be able to change their existing Gmail addresses without losing any data or services. The technology giant is gradually rolling out this option for all users. The update will benefit many users who have been using email IDs that no longer reflect their professional identity.

Gmail addresses are used to sign in to several Google products and services. The new feature, expected to be rolled out in January 2026, will help users update their email IDs easily across platforms, without creating a new account.

The old Gmail addresses will remain active once changed. Users will be able to get messages on both the old and new email IDs. According to an Android Authority report, Google recently updated its Hindi-language support page to explain the changes. Users can only choose a new Gmail address once every 12 months. The email address can be changed only three times in total.

"You can still send and receive emails with your new Google Account email since it will appear as an alias, but your old Google Account will appear when you do things like share Drive files, send Calendar invites, or use Sign in with Google," the company said on its Support Page.

Here is everything you need to know about Google’s Gmail address change.