Email Deliverability Lapses: 53% Senders Ignore Blocklist Monitoring, 39% Neglect List Hygiene

While most users recognise the importance of email deliverability to their organisations, there are significant gaps that can affect deliverability and customer engagement. According to a survey by Sinch, 78.5% of senders acknowledge the importance of email deliverability (rating the importance 8/10 or higher).

However, 53% of senders ignore blocklist monitoring, and 39% neglect list hygiene, risking deliverability and customer engagement, the survey showed.

The survey covered over 1,100 email senders across various industries worldwide. Some of the findings involve the new sender requirements introduced by Google and Yahoo in 2024, which aim to make email inboxes safer and reduce spam. Lack of compliance with these updated requirements could significantly hinder a sender’s ability to reach users on platforms like Gmail and Yahoo mail.

The survey found that around 70% of senders are not utilising resources such as Google Postmaster Tools to monitor their sender reputation with major mailbox providers. More than half (53%) are also not actively monitoring email blocklists for their domains or sending IPs.

Of the senders surveyed, 39% said they rarely or never conduct list hygiene. Nearly one in ten senders admitted to purchasing email lists or scraping the web for contacts in the last two years.

Around 63% of senders were at least somewhat familiar with Google/Yahoo’s new sender requirements. Among senders who changed their email programmes to comply with requirements, 79% updated email authentication practices.