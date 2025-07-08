Elon Musk’s xAI To Launch Grok 4 On July 9 — Here’s What To Expect

Elon Musk has announced that the newest iteration of xAI’s Grok language model is set to be released on July 9. The launch for Grok 4 is planned for 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time, which corresponds to 8:30 a.m. IST on July 10.

Musk confirmed Grok 4’s launch in his X post, writing “Grok 4 release livestream on Wednesday at 8pm PT @xAI”.

This follows the billionaire’s post last month in which he stated that Grok 4 would be revealed “just after 4 July”.

Recently, doubts have arisen regarding Grok announcements after Musk had committed to a Grok 3.5 release for SuperGrok users in May. However, it now appears the company is now progressing straight to Grok 4 as competition in the AI space rises.