Elon Musk’s xAI To Launch Grok 4 On July 9 — Here’s What To Expect
Elon Musk has announced that the newest iteration of xAI’s Grok language model is set to be released on July 9. The launch for Grok 4 is planned for 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time, which corresponds to 8:30 a.m. IST on July 10.
Musk confirmed Grok 4’s launch in his X post, writing “Grok 4 release livestream on Wednesday at 8pm PT @xAI”.
This follows the billionaire’s post last month in which he stated that Grok 4 would be revealed “just after 4 July”.
Recently, doubts have arisen regarding Grok announcements after Musk had committed to a Grok 3.5 release for SuperGrok users in May. However, it now appears the company is now progressing straight to Grok 4 as competition in the AI space rises.
What To Expect From Grok 4
The upcoming AI model is intended to be a significant advancement for large language models. As per reports, Grok 4 promises to deliver major improvements in reasoning and coding, as well as multimodal features that may transform user engagement with AI.
Grok 4 also seeks to exceed the performance of current models from leading companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic.
While Grok 3 achieved a score of 93.3% on AIME 2025 and 84.6% on GPQA, Grok 4 looks to surpass that. The AI model is tipped to focus heavily on first-principles reasoning and better address technical challenges such as complex mathematical and scientific queries.
Grok 4 is rumoured to support text modality, and its future capabilities will include vision, image generation, and more.
xAI Console, which helps developers access Grok API, reportedly now has posts on Grok 4 availability. These were brought to notice by testers on X.
One of the messages read: “Our latest and greatest flagship model, offering unparalleled performance in natural language, math, and reasoning—the perfect jack of all trades”.
Yet another read, “A model purpose-built to be your coding companion. Ask it questions about your code or embed directly into your code editor”.
xAI is working on preparations for the Grok 4 launch in the xAI console— Tibor Blaho (@btibor91) July 1, 2025
"Grok 4 now available - We're proud to bring you Grok 4 access on the API. Grok 4 currently supports text modality with vision, image gen and other capabilities coming soon."
