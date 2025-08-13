Elon Musk’s xAI Makes Grok 4 Free For All Users Days After OpenAI Unveils GPT-5

Elon Musk’s xAI has made Grok 4 free for all users, just days after OpenAI unveiled GPT-5. Initially available only to SuperGrok and X Premium subscribers, Grok 4 now offers expanded access to all users “for a limited time”.

“For a limited time, we are rolling out generous usage limits so you can explore Grok 4’s full potential,” xAI said in a post on X on Sunday. The newly launched GPT-5 is also freely accessible to all users worldwide.

In a bid to broaden its user base, xAI has made Grok 4 accessible with "generous limits" to all users globally. However, access to Grok 4 Heavy, xAI’s most advanced model, remains exclusive to SuperGrok Heavy subscribers. With the move, xAI is trying to reach more users while keeping its premium features under the subscription model.