Elon Musk's xAI Burns Almost $8 Billion, Reveals Optimus Plan

While Musk runs several separate businesses and projects, he frequently intertwines their purposes and resources. Grok, xAI’s chat bot, has been fully integrated into X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, and is also available in Tesla vehicles. SpaceX, Musk’s rocket company, has already invested in xAI, which in turn has spent hundreds of millions on Tesla Megapack batteries.

Musk has talked about the potential benefits of formally linking xAI and Tesla, but the automaker is not currently an xAI investor. Tesla shareholders voted in November on whether the company should invest in xAI — an idea Musk has supported — but the non-binding proposal did not receive enough votes to pass. Tesla’s board is considering next steps, General Counsel Brandon Ehrhart said at the time.

The prospect of xAI powering Tesla’s humanoid robots could be seen as conflicting with past statements that Tesla’s leadership has made in attempts to portray the work the two companies are doing as largely separate and unrelated. “xAI is working on artificial general intelligence, or artificial superintelligence. Tesla is trying to make autonomous cars and autonomous robots,” Musk said in 2024. “They’re different problems.”

For now, xAI Holdings, the parent company of both xAI and X, is focused on raising money to keep up with its large expenses. It recently closed a $20 billion equity round from investors, including Nvidia Corp., Valor Equity Partners and the Qatar Investment Authority, which valued the company at $230 billion. That cash will presumably power the company for the next year or more, as it is still spending under $1 billion per month on investments, according to people familiar with the firm’s finances. XAI used almost $8 billion in cash on investments through the first nine months of 2025, financial documents show.

XAI has been raising both equity and debt. The firm has worked with Valor and Apollo Global Management on a special purpose vehicle to buy Nvidia Corp. chips, and it expects to do more deals soon to keep building out its Colossus data center site in Memphis, Tennessee. The firm is already planning an expansion of the Memphis complex, and recently purchased a third building in the area that will bring the company’s computing capacity to almost 2 gigawatts, Musk said late last year.

The xAI call with investors offered a chance to hear from newly-appointed leadership at the company. Anthony Armstrong, a former Morgan Stanley banker, joined xAI and X as Chief Financial Officer in the fall, while Shulkin, a partner at Valor Equity, also took a new role at xAI late last year, people familiar with the company said. Armstrong and Shulkin did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Mike Liberatore, xAI’s prior CFO, resigned from the firm last fall after just three months.