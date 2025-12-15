Elon Musk's X Rolls Out Home And Lock Screen Widgets For iPhone, iPad Users

As 9to5Mac points out, the idea of a Home Screen widget for X (then Twitter) was first teased during WWDC 2020 in a preview video for iOS 14, but the functionality never made it to users at the time.

Since then, the platform has gone through a series of major changes, including leadership transitions, its acquisition by Musk, the rebranding from Twitter to X and the introduction of several new products and features, before widgets were finally introduced with this update.

What’s Available On The Home Screen

For the Home Screen, X is currently offering a single widget called “X News Highlights.” This widget displays headlines of trending topics on the platform, and tapping on any headline opens the related topic within the app.

According to 9to5Mac, the widget is available in small, medium and large sizes, allowing it to fit neatly into different Home Screen layouts on iPhones and iPads.

Lock Screen Widgets And Grok Access

The Lock Screen offers a broader range of widget options. These include “X Notifications,” which displays the current number of notifications, and “X Messages,” which shows how many unread messages are waiting in X Chat.

In addition, there are two Grok-related widgets. One provides quick access to chat and another enables voice interaction. All four Lock Screen widgets are available in both smaller and larger variants, giving users flexibility in how they customise their screens.