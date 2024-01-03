Elon Musk's X Restores Headlines To Article Links But There's A Twist

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X has once again started showing news headlines alongside links shared to the service.

The move comes after Elon Musk stripped out headlines from news organizations’ posts on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Users were only able to see the post and lead image associated with the story it links to since October last year. Musk, however, promised in November 2023 that headlines would reappear over URL cards.

According to a report in The Verge, X has made multiple changes while bringing back the feature. If a headline or title is too long, it gets cut off with ellipses and the text size is small, the report said.

The changes have started appearing on the website but not on the iOS app yet while on Android, headlines still appear in the same way they used to before all the changes were made.