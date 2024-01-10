Elon Musk's X Plans To Introduce P2P Payments In 2024 Along With AI-Powered Experiences And More

Elon Musk and his team at the social networking platform X, earlier Twitter, plan to optimise the use of artificial intelligence to enhance advertising and user experience.

In a blog post on January 9, the company said 2023 was "foundational" for X, and 2024 will be "transformational".

The post mentioned the company would be launching peer-to-peer payments.

“We will launch peer-to-peer payments, unlocking more user utility and new opportunities for commerce, and showcasing the power of living more of your life in one place,” the post stated.

The post, however, did not specify when the peer-to-peer payment service would be available or how it would work.

Musk’s social media company would also consider consumer-facing features such as ‘See Similar Posts’ and ‘See Dissimilar Posts', which it claimed would provide content that aligned with user interests or challenged their perspectives based on their recent activity.

“We laid the groundwork for the global town square, and in 2024, that vision will come alive. On the one-year anniversary of acquisition, we shared our progress and the unstoppable momentum we've gained,” said the company in its post.