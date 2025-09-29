Elon Musk’s X ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Karnataka High Court’s Order On Sahyog Portal

Elon Musk’s X will challenge a Karnataka High Court ruling, which gives government officials the authority to issue information blocking orders via the Sahyog portal.

The US-based company said that it is “deeply concerned” by the order and claimed that it will restrict the freedom of speech and expression of Indian citizens.

“X is deeply concerned by the recent order from the Karnataka court in India, which will allow millions of police officers to issue arbitrary takedown orders through a secretive online portal called the Sahyog.”

“This new regime has no basis in the law, circumvents Section 69A of the IT Act, violates Supreme Court rulings, and infringes Indian citizens’ constitutional rights to freedom of speech and expression,” the company said on X via its Global Government Affairs page.