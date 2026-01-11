Elon Musk's X 'Accepts Mistake', To Ban Obscene Imagery On Grok: Govt Sources

After facing fierce backlash from the Centre over its users using Grok AI to undress women and generating vulgar content, Elon Musk-owned X has 'accepted its mistake' and will not allow obscene imagery, government sources have told NDTV.

This comes after X was given a 48-hour extension to file an action report on sexually explicit content.

It appears the platform has stated it will act in according to Indian law and has blocked around 3,500 pieces of content and over 600 accounts, government sources told NDTV.

Earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) had issued a notice to X regarding the obscene imagery on the platform and how Grok is being misused by users to undress women.