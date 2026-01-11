Elon Musk's X 'Accepts Mistake', To Ban Obscene Imagery On Grok: Govt Sources
Earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) had issued a notice to X regarding the obscene imagery on the platform and how Grok is being misused by users to undress women.
After facing fierce backlash from the Centre over its users using Grok AI to undress women and generating vulgar content, Elon Musk-owned X has 'accepted its mistake' and will not allow obscene imagery, government sources have told NDTV.
This comes after X was given a 48-hour extension to file an action report on sexually explicit content.
It appears the platform has stated it will act in according to Indian law and has blocked around 3,500 pieces of content and over 600 accounts, government sources told NDTV.
Earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) had issued a notice to X regarding the obscene imagery on the platform and how Grok is being misused by users to undress women.
ALSO READ
Grok AI Misuse: X Gets 48-Hour Extension For Action Report On Sexually Explicit Content, Says Report
An NDTV report January 7 showed that 2% of the 20,000 images generated on Grok between Dec. 25 to Jan 1. depicted a person who appeared to be 18 or younger.
Grok AI has also been used to create sexualising content, with prompts including undressing pictures of fully clothed women, without any consent.
In the wake of this debacle, X had been facing pressure from various governments, including India, France and Malaysia, with state governments of all these countries threatening legal action against the platform.
The Indonesian government, meanwhile, has gone on to block access to Grok AI amid concerns of misuse.
The Indian government has told NDTV that in response to the notice, X has requested the removal of content and the blocking of such accounts.
It remains to be seen how quickly X can implement these changes and whether or not the platform can ensure the non-usage of these Grok AI features in a proxy network.