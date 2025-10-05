Elon Musk's 'Wikipedia'? Grokipedia Version 0.1 Coming Up In 2 Weeks: How Will It Help You?

While Musk is yet to announce the full feature list for Grokipedia, the X post shared by the Tesla top boss suggests it will leverage sources such as Wikipedia and from there, rewrite the inaccuracies and provide fuller context.

The post also described Grokipedia as a platform “built solely for the truth,” implying it will be free from political or ideological bias.

However, it must be noted that Grok or xAI have not shared an official statement detailing out the full features of Grokipedia.

Nevertheless, Musk's recent push for Grokipedia comes on the back of his earlier tirades about Wikipedia.

The tech billionaire has questioned the site's neutrality in the past, often alleging that the content is influenced by political leanings.

In past comments, Musk has claimed that Grokipedia will serve as a 'massive improvement' over Wikipedia.