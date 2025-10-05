Elon Musk's 'Wikipedia'? Grokipedia Version 0.1 Coming Up In 2 Weeks: How Will It Help You?
Grokipedia will become the latest offering from Grok, which has been pushing to compete with the likes of OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.
Elon Musk has announced the potential release date of the early version of Grokipedia, a Wikipedia-style knowledge platform which is being developed by his artificial intelligence company xAI. Reposting a Grok explainer message, Musk said the version 0.1 of Grokipedia will be released within the next weeks.
The post was from X user @amXFreeze, who described Grokipedia as “the world’s largest and most accurate knowledge source, for humans and AI, with no limits on use.”
Version 0.1 early beta of Grokipedia will be published in 2 weeks https://t.co/M6VrGv8zp5— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2025
How Will Grokipedia Help You?
While Musk is yet to announce the full feature list for Grokipedia, the X post shared by the Tesla top boss suggests it will leverage sources such as Wikipedia and from there, rewrite the inaccuracies and provide fuller context.
The post also described Grokipedia as a platform “built solely for the truth,” implying it will be free from political or ideological bias.
However, it must be noted that Grok or xAI have not shared an official statement detailing out the full features of Grokipedia.
Nevertheless, Musk's recent push for Grokipedia comes on the back of his earlier tirades about Wikipedia.
The tech billionaire has questioned the site's neutrality in the past, often alleging that the content is influenced by political leanings.
In past comments, Musk has claimed that Grokipedia will serve as a 'massive improvement' over Wikipedia.
We are building Grokipedia @xAI.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2025
Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia.
Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe. https://t.co/xvSeWkpALy
What's Next?
As announced by Elon Musk, the 0.1 version of Grokipedia will be live within the next couple of weeks.
It remains to be seen whether or not the feature will be integrated within the X app ecosystem or will Musk will create a different site altogether for this large offering.
Along with OpenAI, a company that Musk himself had co-founded, xAI is currently among the most valued unlisted AI companies in the world.